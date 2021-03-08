Tue 10:39 am +00:00, 2 Mar 2021 4posted by Weaver

In the video below, Dr. Astrid Stuckelberger exposes the lies and deceit being sold by Bill Gates and GAVI about the Scamdemic and how they are lying to the world at large. Dr. Astrid Stuckelberger is a scientist, lecturer and writer at the Institute of Global Health of the Faculty of Medicine of the University of Geneva and professor at the University of Applied Sciences in Switzerland.

Advisor and expert in topics related to global health and ageing for governments and international agencies as well as the private sector. She collaborates to training and research with several universities in the world where she is invited Professor.

https://www.bitchute.com/embed/vGRIgKFhe87O/

As an internationally recognized expert on issues related to ageing and the future of population ageing, her competencies range from individual to population unto policy aspects, with a strong focus on innovation and technology as well as ethics, in order to find tailored solutions to future ageing and prevention of chronic diseases and pathological ageing.

As a writer, she published 10 books, and more than 170 scientific articles, policy papers, governmental, European Commission or UN reports.

https://beforeitsnews.com/alternative/2021/03/who-insider-blows-whistle-on-gates-and-gavi-video-3743732.html