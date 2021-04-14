Total Views : 835,255
Excerpts:
A Georgian nurse who went into anaphylactic shock after receiving the first dose of the British AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine has died, leading to fears that many locals will now be wary of being inoculated against the virus.
On Thursday, 27-year-old nurse Megi Bakradze received her first jab of the coronavirus vaccine. Despite never displaying an allergic reaction to other injections, such as her regular flu shot, Bakradze developed an anaphylactic reaction. A day later, the nurse from the small city of Akhaltsikhe died.
In an interview immediately after receiving the jab, but before falling into shock, Bakradze told local station TV9 that vaccination is “necessary.”
by Brian Shilhavy
Editor, Health Impact News
In an effort to combat Big Pharma Corporate Media and Big Tech censorship, doctors around the world are frantically trying to warn the masses of the devastating effects of the experimental COVID vaccines about to be mass injected into the unsuspecting public assisted by military forces around the world.
What could possibly motivate these doctors, nurses, scientists, and other health professionals to make such an impassioned plea? What do they have to gain by taking the time to educate the public on the hidden dangers of a new class of vaccine about to be inflicted upon the citizens of countries around the world?
They have NOTHING TO GAIN, and much to lose, including their careers, and possibly even their lives.
So why are they doing this? Why are these doctors and professionals being censored so much if the new COVID vaccines are in fact “safe and effective”? What is it that the media and the government are hiding that they don’t want the public to know?
They are doing this because they are doctors and scientists who actually understand the REAL science here, and who know the devastating potential consequences of those who choose to get this very toxic and dangerous vaccine, and they are trying to save as many people as possible from the carnage this vaccine is going to cause, which will include DEATH, brain injuries, life-long autoimmune disease, infertility, and more.
Please watch this video and their urgent pleas, and then share it with as many people as you can, because time is short!
From our Bitchute Channel and also on our Rumble Channel now.
https://www.bitchute.com/embed/H9GyqoPMvfRa/
See Also:
Former Pfizer Vice President Dr. Yeadon: COVID Variants NOT More Dangerous – Booster Shots Not Needed but Could be Used for Mass Murder
Medical Doctor and Director of Diagnostics Laboratory Presents Cures for COVID and Exposes Dangers of COVID “Vaccines”
CENSORED: Dr. Peter McCullough, MD testifies How Successful Home Treatments for COVID Make Experimental Vaccines Unnecessary
ER Doctor and Advanced Trauma Life Support Professor: “I have never seen a patient sick with COVID-19. We are being deceived and manipulated.” Gives up Career in Medicine
COVID Vaccines “Biological Weapons of Mass Destruction” says Wyoming Medical Doctor and Manager for Wyoming’s State Public Health Department
Doctors Around the World Issue Dire WARNING: DO NOT GET THE COVID VACCINE!!
CDC: 3,005 Recorded Deaths in VAERS Following COVID-19 Experimental “Vaccines” – More than Total Vaccine Deaths for Past 13+ Years
Healthy 27-Year-Old Chicago Doctor DEAD 3 Months Following COVID Shots Raising Long-term Safety Concerns
5,365 DEAD 238,949 Injuries: European Database of Adverse Drug Reactions for COVID-19 “Vaccines”
CDC Reports 2,794 Total Deaths Following COVID Experimental “Vaccines” as Some Clinics Halt J&J Shots due to Side Effects
Midwin Charles: 47-Year-Old MSNBC Legal Analyst DEAD After Experimental mRNA COVID Shot
22-Year-Old Israeli Girl DEAD Following Experimental Pfizer mRNA COVID Injection
Italy: Two More Teachers DEAD After AstraZeneca COVID Shot
40-Year-Old Wisconsin Music Teacher DEAD Following Experimental COVID Injection
UK Refuses to Suspend AstraZeneca COVID Shots as Other Nations Have – 95 New Deaths Recorded this Week in the UK Following AZ COVID Shots
6000% Increase in Reported Vaccine Deaths 1st Quarter 2021 Compared to 1st Quarter 2020
Canada Suspends AstraZeneca COVID Shot – 2,530 Injuries and 24 DEAD Following Mostly Pfizer and Moderna Shots
North Carolina College Professor DEAD After Johnson and Johnson COVID Shot
Entire City in Shock as Another Italian Professor is DEAD Following the AstraZeneca COVID Injection
31-Year-Old Italian Professor DEAD following the Experimental AstraZeneca COVID Injection
Kansas City Council Woman DEAD Hours After Receiving Experimental COVID Injection
2 Men Dead at Senior Care Home following Experimental Pfizer COVID Injections as Australia Begins COVID Shots
People Now Dying Following the Experimental Johnson and Johnson COVID Injections
27-Year-Old Georgian Nurse DEAD One Day after AstraZeneca Experimental COVID Shot
Ireland: Nine Nursing Home Residents Die of COVID-19 Despite Being mRNA “Vaccinated”
Teacher Dies Hours After Getting AstraZeneca COVID Shot in Italy – Manslaughter Investigation Launched
Pediatric Nurse Brags About Getting COVID Vaccine While Pregnant – Baby is Stillborn 8 Days Later
Boxing Champion Marvin Hagler DEAD at Age 66 After Receiving an Experimental COVID “Vaccine”
39-Year-Old Surgical Technician and Mother Dies 4 Days After Second Experimental Moderna COVID mRNA Shot
UK Government Changes Recommendations on Pregnant Women Getting Experimental COVID Injections Causing at Least 20 Miscarriages So Far
First Week of COVID Experimental Vaccines in South Korea: 7 DEAD and More than 2,800 Injured
Whistleblower Reveals Many Pregnancy Complications following Experimental COVID Injections – “Vaccine Leaving a Trail of Devastated Mothers”
12 Residents Die After First COVID Vaccine in Wales Nursing and Dementia Care Centre
Death Rates Skyrocket in Israel Following Pfizer Experimental COVID “Vaccines”
28-Year-Old PhD Physical Therapist DEAD 2 Days After Being Injected with COVID Experimental mRNA Vaccine
22 Elderly with Dementia Dead in 1 Week After the Experimental mRNA COVID Injection in the Netherlands
Two Nuns Dead and 28 COVID Positive 2 Days After Experimental COVID mRNA Injections
Formerly Healthy American Serviceman Now has Heart Disease Following the Moderna COVID Shots
Whistleblower Video Footage of Forced COVID Vaccines in German Nursing Homes Goes Public – Attorney: “We’re Dealing with Homicide, Maybe Even Murder”
Second Pfizer COVID Shot Halted in Spain After 46 Deaths in One Nursing Home Following the First Shot
Former Detroit TV Anchor Karen Hudson-Samuels Suddenly Dies One Day After Being Injected with Experimental mRNA COVID Shot
Whistleblower: 8 of 31 Residents Dead in German Nursing Home After They Were Forcibly Injected with Pfizer Experimental mRNA COVID Shots Against Their Will
28-Year-old Wisconsin Healthcare Worker has Aneurysm – Brain Dead Five Days After Second Experimental Pfizer mRNA COVID Injection
Another Medical Professional in the Prime of Life DEAD Weeks After Receiving the mRNA Experimental Injection as Memphis Mourns Loss of 36-Year-Old Doctor
Wisconsin Resident Doctor has Miscarriage 3 Days After Being Injected with Experimental COVID mRNA Shot
39-Year-Old Medical Doctor and Son of Former Chief Justice of Trinidad Found Dead After COVID Injection in Ireland
TRAGEDY! 9 Dead in Spanish Nursing Home Shortly After First Pfizer Shots but Second Doses Given Anyway – Religious Beliefs in Vaccines Causing Massive Senior Deaths?
Another Jewish Holocaust? Local Talk Radio Reports “Many Dying” in Israel Following Pfizer Experimental mRNA Injections
45-Year-Old Italian Doctor “In the Prime of Life and in Perfect Health” Drops Dead After the Pfizer mRNA COVID Shot: 39-Year-Old Nurse, 42-Year-Old Surgical Technician Also Dead
58-Year-Old Mother and Grandmother of Six in Virginia Dies Within Hours of Receiving Experimental Pfizer mRNA Injection
Israeli Teenager Hospitalized in ICU for “Inflammation of the Heart” Days after Receiving Second Pfizer Vaccine
24 Residents Dead in 3 Weeks as One Third of UK Nursing Home Residents Die After Experimental mRNA COVID Injections
CNA Nursing Home Whistleblower: Seniors Are DYING LIKE FLIES After COVID Injections! SPEAK OUT!!!
Did Larry King Receive an Experimental COVID Shot Just Before His Death?
53 Dead in Gibraltar in 10 Days After Experimental Pfizer mRNA COVID Injections Started
Baseball Legend Hank Aaron Dead After Receiving the Experimental Moderna mRNA COVID Injection
10 Dead with 51 Severe Side-Effects Among Germany’s Elderly after Experimental Pfizer COVID Injections
55 Americans Have Died Following mRNA COVID Injections as Norway Death Toll Rises To 29
23 Seniors Have Died in Norway After Receiving the Pfizer Experimental COVID mRNA Injection
Louisiana Woman Convulses Uncontrollably after Being Injected with the Experimental Pfizer COVID Shot – “I can’t stand to see my mom this way it makes me want to cry knowing I can’t do anything to help her.”
24 Dead and 137 Infected at NY Nursing Home After Experimental COVID Injections
“Very Healthy 56-Year-Old” Miami Obstetrician Dies after Being Injected with the Experimental Pfizer COVID Vaccine
“Perfectly Healthy” 41-year-old Pediatric Assistant Dies Suddenly After Injected with Experimental Pfizer COVID Vaccine
Is the Tennessee Nurse Who Passed Out on Live Camera After the COVID Vaccine Still Alive?
32-Year-Old Mexican Doctor Suffers Seizures and is Paralyzed After Receiving the Pfizer Experimental Vaccine
Having problems receiving our newsletters? See:
How to Beat Internet Censorship and Create Your Own Newsfeed
We Are Now on Minds.com, MeWe, and Parler. Video channels at Bitchute and Rumble.
If our website is seized and shut down, find us on Minds.com, MeWe, and Parler, as well as Bitchute and Rumble for further instructions about where to find us.
If you use the TOR Onion browser, here are the links and corresponding URLs to use in the TOR browser to find us on the Dark Web: Health Impact News, Vaccine Impact, Medical Kidnap, Created4Health, CoconutOil.com.
Unmasking Who is Behind the Plandemic and Rioting to Usher in the New World Order
The Satanic Roots to Modern Medicine – The Mark of the Beast?
Is God’s Judgment About to Fall on America? What is the “Mark of the Beast”?
Published on December 8, 2020Tags: COVID vaccine
41 Comments
- Bob March 15, 2021 at 10:30 am – ReplyI was deeply touched by these comments from the world most intelligent and caring people—the front line healers and health care workers. I already knew what they are saying was true, before I watched this. The true aristocrats—the good people of the world—the healers do not have power to change what is happening. I am afraid that we as human beings have allowed for evil to take over the world. This evil is in the form of the financial rulers that ordered the government bureaucracies to declare war on humans. We are systematically being exterminated by the evil moneycrats unless we act now. Like23