A Georgian nurse who went into anaphylactic shock after receiving the first dose of the British AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine has died, leading to fears that many locals will now be wary of being inoculated against the virus.

On Thursday, 27-year-old nurse Megi Bakradze received her first jab of the coronavirus vaccine. Despite never displaying an allergic reaction to other injections, such as her regular flu shot, Bakradze developed an anaphylactic reaction. A day later, the nurse from the small city of Akhaltsikhe died.

In an interview immediately after receiving the jab, but before falling into shock, Bakradze told local station TV9 that vaccination is “necessary.”

by Brian Shilhavy

Editor, Health Impact News

In an effort to combat Big Pharma Corporate Media and Big Tech censorship, doctors around the world are frantically trying to warn the masses of the devastating effects of the experimental COVID vaccines about to be mass injected into the unsuspecting public assisted by military forces around the world.

What could possibly motivate these doctors, nurses, scientists, and other health professionals to make such an impassioned plea? What do they have to gain by taking the time to educate the public on the hidden dangers of a new class of vaccine about to be inflicted upon the citizens of countries around the world?

They have NOTHING TO GAIN, and much to lose, including their careers, and possibly even their lives.

So why are they doing this? Why are these doctors and professionals being censored so much if the new COVID vaccines are in fact “safe and effective”? What is it that the media and the government are hiding that they don’t want the public to know?

They are doing this because they are doctors and scientists who actually understand the REAL science here, and who know the devastating potential consequences of those who choose to get this very toxic and dangerous vaccine, and they are trying to save as many people as possible from the carnage this vaccine is going to cause, which will include DEATH, brain injuries, life-long autoimmune disease, infertility, and more.

Please watch this video and their urgent pleas, and then share it with as many people as you can, because time is short!

Bob March 15, 2021 at 10:30 am – ReplyI was deeply touched by these comments from the world most intelligent and caring people—the front line healers and health care workers. I already knew what they are saying was true, before I watched this. The true aristocrats—the good people of the world—the healers do not have power to change what is happening. I am afraid that we as human beings have allowed for evil to take over the world. This evil is in the form of the financial rulers that ordered the government bureaucracies to declare war on humans. We are systematically being exterminated by the evil moneycrats unless we act now. Like23