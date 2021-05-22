Infowars.comMay 19th 2021, 3:45 pm

Government advisory warns that the Gates-backed Moderna mRNA gene therapy contains SM-102 linked to cancer, infertility, death

This is only one of the hundreds of government advisories and university-backed studies clearly demonstrating that the medical system of the west has premeditatedly created these Frankenshots to maim and kill as part of the globalists’ ultimate ENDGAME of global depopulation.

https://api.banned.video/embed/60a524572dc8c73727232894

A fact sheet displaying COVID-19 vaccine ingredients shows the Moderna “shot” contains SM-102.

According to a Cayman Chemicals safety data sheet on SM-102, published in April of 2021, the substance is “For research us only, not for human or veterinary use.”

The safety data sheet also lists cancer, infertility, kidney, liver and central nervous system damage as possible health hazards.

The vaccine ingredient is said to be “Fatal in contact with skin,” and “Toxic to aquatic life with long lasting effects.”

A February article by American Chemical Society scientist Rumiana Tenchov provided further insight into the SM-102 lipid.

SM-102 is comprised of “heptadecan-9-yl 8-((2-hydroxyethyl)(6-oxo-6 (undecyloxy)hexyl)amino)octanoate.”

In the article, the information scientist says, “lipid nanoparticles have an unwanted side-effect; they have the potential to induce an allergic reaction, particularly for those who suffer with severe allergies.”

