Bill Gates took to the airwaves yesterday to warn the world yet again of coming and impending bioterror disaster, this time with the eradicated smallpox virus that science tells us no longer exists.

On the CDC website, they tell us that ‘smallpox has been eradicated’ but in June of 2021 the FDA approved brincidofovir (TEMBEXA) for treatment of smallpox. Hmm. How odd.

Let me ask you a question, this is Day 602 of 15 Days To Flatten The Curve, have you learned anything at all about what’s really going on and what might possibly be coming next? When Bill Gates tells you to prepare for a ‘smallpox bioterror attack’, you should believe him. Oh, one more thing. Remember when we told you about the quantum dot microneedle vaccination patch that uses luciferase? Bill Gates is also calling for that now, too.

When Bill Gates tells you to prepare for a 'smallpox bioterror attack', you should believe him. Bill Gates is also now calling for the microneedle vaccine patch.

Bill Gates funded and hosted the dystopian Event 201 where he and his buddies imagined what a COVID global outbreak would look like, and amazingly, just a months later a global COVID outbreak took place, killing millions. Now Bill Gates has warned governments to prepare for smallpox terror attacks and future pandemics by investing billions into research and development. Bill Gates is telling you the truth and you should believe him.

“Behold ye among the heathen, and regard, and wonder marvellously: for I will work a work in your days, which ye will not believe, though it be told you.” Habakkuk 1:5 (KJB)

