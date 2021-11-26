Paul, the voice behind the Off-Grid Desert Farming with Paul & Adrienne YouTube channel, says that a recent earthquake swarm on the Spanish island of La Palma looks unnatural and appears to be manipulated, from what he can see from data posted to the official EMSC-ESEM earthquake app.

The outspoken Internet sleuth says the powers-that-be artificially created the swarm of earthquakes with HAARP or some other tectonic weaponry. Paul says that when you zoom in on the earthquake activity at the Cumbre Vieja volcano, the earthquakes form a “grid-pattern” not characteristic of a natural phenomenon.

Image credit: emsc-csem.org

Hal Turner

“There you go folks–there is your smoking gun–there is your evidence that these earthquakes are being manipulated,” said Paul. “They are either being manipulated by HAARP, some kind of weather weapon, some type of other technology that we do not know.”

“As you can see, multiple earthquakes are hitting over and over again on the same dot,” he explained.

Source video:

