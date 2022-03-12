Proof of the existence of U.S. funded Bio-Labs in the Ukraine are no longer a conspiracy theory.

The U.S. military has set up over 200 bio-security labs in 25 countries for research and development of biological weapons such as dangerous bacteria. Where are these mysterious laboratories hidden? What are the hidden secrets?

As the majority of US media as well as the federal government refuse to admit the truth about the labs, alternative media outlets like Infowars have been at the forefront of proving their existence.

https://battleplan.news/watch?id=622aa48fa881a965fd693df5

US bioweapons labs confirmed as deep state sets stage for biowar false flag event

Earlier this week, US Under Secretary of State Victoria Nuland publicly confirmed the presence of US-funded bioweapons laboratories in Ukraine. She even warned that Russia might seize the facilities and launch a biological weapons false flag attack on the world to blame America.

Nuland was being questioned by US Sen. Marco Rubio, a known RINO and war machine collaborator. It appears that Rubio and Nuland rehearsed this exchange and performed it for public consumption in order to set the stage for a US false flag bioweapons release that will be blamed on Russia.

This means the US deep state plans to release a whole new bioweapon onto the world, then blame Putin for it. They always need a scapegoat for the crimes they’re committing against humanity, of course.

U.S. Under Secretary of State Victoria Nuland says Washington is working with Ukraine to prevent biological research facilities from falling into Russian hands. She just confirmed every conspiracy theory about the existence of those labs. pic.twitter.com/ynkd7hW6iK — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) March 8, 2022 Victoria Nuland – ‘we are working with the Ukrain-ions’

https://www.brighteon.com/embed/6eeb5220-a5d7-434d-a9bc-5a10e74e9b02

What’s fascinating is that today, State Department spokesperson Ned Price publicly denied the existence of these biological weapons research facilities in Ukraine, claiming it was all part of a “Russian disinformation” campaign.

Is Ned Price saying that Victoria Nuland works for the Russians?

Are we really to believe that the US has no biological weapons facilities at all?

No one believes Ned Price.

Not even the US Under Secretary of State.

Deep state neocon admits that Ukraine has “biological research facilities,” sets stage for false flag to be blamed on Russia

Thursday, March 10, 2022 by: Ethan Huff

(Natural News) The powers that be are finally admitting that the United States is running biological weapons facilities in Ukraine that are among the likely targets of the Russian invasion. But as we have come to expect, the military-industrial complex talking heads are already preemptively blaming Russia for a potential impending false flag attack.

Neoconservative deep state hack Victoria Nuland, who holds the title of Undersecretary of State under Joe Biden, told Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) and other members of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee the other day that the Pentagon does, in fact, own and operate bioweapons laboratories in Ukraine. The corporate-controlled media, as you probably noticed, had been saying that this claim is a wild “conspiracy theory.”

Nuland set the record straight, however, she also spun the narrative to imply that Russian President Vladimir Putin might be trying to take over these facilities in order to release their biological weapons as part of a large-scale attack on the West. Rubio pressed Nuland on this matter and got her to verbally agree to this narrative.

While it certainly could be the case that Putin is the madman that the deep state and its media propagandists want us to believe he is, it could also be the case that they are using him as a scapegoat for their own planned false flag attack. All they would have to do is launch one, blame it on Putin, and watch as the next phase of their agenda manifests.

“The U.S. has 336 labs in 30 countries under its control, including 26 in Ukraine alone,” announced Chinese Foreign Ministry earlier this month.

Russia’s Foreign Ministry issued a similar statement:

“Russia obtained documents proving that Ukrainian biological laboratories located near Russian borders worked on development of components of biological weapons.”

Marco Rubio is a deep state neocon hack

According to Glenn Greenwald, formerly of The Intercept, Russia and China’s claims deserve the same level of skepticism as Nuland and Rubio’s claims. Remind us again what makes our own government any more trustworthy than those governments?

U.S. “fact checkers,” Greenwald points out, reflexively defaulted to siding with the Pentagon (Pentagram) on this matter, accusing anyone who denies the official story of being a QAnon conspiracy theorist. But the evidence seems to point more towards wrongdoing by the military-industrial complex as opposed to the Kremlin.

“Nuland did something completely uncharacteristic for her, for neocons, and for senior U.S. foreign policy officials: for some reason, she told a version of the truth,” Greenwald points out.

“Her answer visibly stunned Rubio, who – as soon as he realized the damage she was doing to the U.S. messaging campaign by telling the truth – interrupted her and demanded that she instead affirm that if a biological attack were to occur, everyone should be ‘100% sure’ that it was Russia who did it. Grateful for the life raft, Nuland told Rubio he was right.”

Unfortunately for Rubio, who is not looking too healthy these days, the cat was already out of the bag. Nuland let it out that Ukraine does, in fact, possess “chemical or biological weapons” – you know, the same types that we were told justified an invasion and takeover of Iraq during the George W. Bush years.

“Nuland’s bizarre admission that ‘Ukraine has biological research facilities’ that are dangerous enough to warrant concern that they could fall into Russian hands ironically constituted more decisive evidence of the existence of such programs in Ukraine than what was offered in 2002 and 2003 to corroborate U.S. allegations about Saddam’s chemical and biological programs in Iraq,” Greenwald says.

The US built the SARS-CoV-2 bioweapon and handed it to China

FACT: The United States does not have chemical and biological weapons labs in Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/cB9ZrH8vCo — Department of State (@StateDept) March 10, 2022

Never forget the US government — directed by Fauci and Collins — violated international treaties and built the SARS-CoV-2 bioweapon via the US DoD and various universities (North Carolina / Baric, etc.). This bioweapon was then handed to China for gain-of-function enhancement, while in the USA, it was used to create depopulation “vaccines” modeled on the deadly spike protein.

The “plandemic” was then released upon the world via US and China deep state operatives, while the controlled media pushed a psychological terrorism campaign to drive people into masking, social distancing, lockdowns and domestic economic destruction.

This was followed by strong coercion for “vaccine” injections which turned out to be mRNA gene therapy transhumanism jabs designed to exterminate billions of human beings.

This was all done by the United States and China, without any involvement from Russia, just for the record.

Griffin: Those are Soviet era bio-labs that the US has been engaged in since 2005 in trying to help Ukraine convert the research facilities safely. In Uzbekistan, the US eliminated 12 tons of weaponized Anthrax… pic.twitter.com/MyjPw6Vx5u — Acyn (@Acyn) March 10, 2022

So when the USA now points to Russia and screams, “War crimes!” it all seems incredibly absurd. Laughable.

The cover story for next next bioweapon / toxic nanoparticle dumping onto humanity?

Whether the bioweapons labs are actually producing self-replicating viruses or just really dangerous nanoparticles is almost irrelevant at this point.

Either way, it’s now clear they plan to dump their bioweapons onto the populations of the world while blaming Putin for a bioweapons false flag operation. The release of this bioweapon / nanoparticle is probably imminent.

That means the globalists are really moving into what they hope will be the final phase of their extermination agenda, and it’s likely to be accompanied by a global financial reset, cyber warfare false flags and the complete suspension of elections and the Bill of Rights. This is the direction in which things are moving right now, and while there may still be time to stop the worst case scenario from being unleashed, there isn’t currently any convincing evidence that the “white hats” are in charge.

All we see on a daily basis is Joe Biden deliberately unleashing economic destruction on America while his handlers (Obama, etc.) are plunging the US into what they hope will be a nuclear exchange with Russia.

Yes, they are death cultists and they are hoping to achieve a scenario where Russia nukes the United States into oblivion. This is the goal of Obama, Biden and the top Democrats who currently appear to be in charge of US “policy” if you can even call it that.

Today’s Situation Update podcast covers this in more detail, including some good news about why we can dismiss the psychological terrorism attempts by the complicit media and the “science” authorities (who are all fraudsters and liars, it turns out).

The bioweapons discussion starts at 36:40. The first 36 minutes contain a special discussion specifically directed to the audience, and most people won’t understanding what we’re talking about unless they are frequent listeners:

Brighteon.com/6d56b21a-24f0-4a65-b344-aeeafd23913d