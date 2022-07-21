WALMART IN KINGMAN ARIZONA: FREEZER FAILURES ARE AN ORCHESTRATED ATTACK AT CENTRAL DISTRIBUTION FOOD STORES TO ACCELERATE USA BECOMING ‘STARVATION NATION’

Hi Steve, read your article on Montana freezers failing, Two days ago I was

doing my weekly shopping at (Walmart) in Kingman Az. I had fish on my list

and when I reached the freezer isle I realized the shelves were empty, I

asked an employee and she stated the freezers had failed and they had to

throw out a lot of food, I moved on to pick up pizza and again the freezers

were empty ?

I don’t think this is a coincidence.

Jul 19, 2022

In Sioux falls south Dakota, on Sunday 7/17/22 -SAM’S CLUB REDUX OF BILLINGS MONTANA FREEZER FAILURE-THIS IS ORDERED AND IMPLEMENTED BY THE HUMAN HATERS AND THEIR DEMONIZED OPERATIVES

In Sioux falls, South Dakota, on Sunday 7/17/22 at around 10am, the power

went out at Walmart for 10 seconds. The freezer lights went out. the

Walmart manager said this happened the Sunday before as well and took power

out to target and Walgreens at the same time….

We then went to Sam’s club and found the entire refrigerated meat and seafood section was completely

cleared out and ALL refrigerators and freezers were offline and the

freezers were cordoned off with saran wrap and employees standing guard to

keep customers away from the frozen food.

Jul 19, 2022

After 30+ Years as a refrigeration service tech,Montana Refrigeration Failure-Multiple freezer failures, almost simultaneously…. highly improbable… and mostly impossible!

…I can tell you…

THIS IS STEAMY BS!!!!



ALL freezers have high temp alarm systems, connected to alarm companies.



I’ve NEVER been in a large commercial freezer that had a forced vent system to outside air….a failed electric defrost termination control and continuous operation of evaporator fans… maybe…

Also.. larger systems are required to have refrigerant leak alarms.



Multiple freezer failures, almost simultaneously…. highly improbable… and mostly impossible!

MANY safety protocols would need to be breached.



THIS WAS A DIRECT ATTACK!!!!



Frozen food is the weakest link in the chain.



As a side note… the box stores and large grocery chains usually have service contracts with national affiliated contractors.

Service response is generally required within 3 hrs or less.

In the event of unrepairable systems, refrigerated semi trailers are brought in and the product moved.



Also… commercial freezers run at 20+ below zero to minimize frosting… Think about how many hours would be required to defrost that much product, to where refreezing is not allowed… +10°.



NOTE: The total value of the product plus all disposal costs are covered by insurance.

I smell an inside corporate RAT!!!

UPDATE ONE–

Hi Steve,

Our Walmart in Manchester Iowa lost their refrigeration late last night. I stopped by to get something about 1900 our time, and most of the coolers and shelves were cleared of everything. I didn’t think much of it until my wife looked at your website and saw the story you posted about the cooler situations in Montana.

Interesting…

B-in Iowa

Jul 18, 2022

Editors Note:

This article below suggests these freezers failures started back a month ago….

Customers Surprised After Northeast Walmart Reports Issues with Freezers

by Jhovani Carrillo Monday, June 13th 2022

EL PASO, TX (CBS4) — The Walmart on Woodrow Bean had several cold food items missing from its freezers Sunday due to issues with the machines.

“It was kind of surprising,” said Harold Hester, a shopper at the store.

“I thought there was another incident like covid going on or something,” said Andre Garcia.

All the pork, beef, chicken, and dairy items were removed from the freezers and stored elsewhere, according to an employee at the store.

Other freezers that held coffee creamers were covered with plastic wrap.

Jhovani Carrillo reports on customers surprised after Northeast Walmart reports issues with refrigerators

Several shoppers were frustrated as they stepped inside and noticed the missing products.

“It’s kind of frustrating, you know, you look and you don’t see any meat. What do you normally think? ‘oh, ok something is wrong,'” said Hester.

Hester was at Walmart shopping with his wife.

They both said they had never seen the freezers empty like that before.

“It’s like the baby formula, and you can’t help but be frustrated,” said Hester.

It was even more frustrating for Hester and his wife when they asked employees what happened but didn’t get an exact answer.

“She said something is going down. whatever that meant,” added Hester.

”They said the freezers were down because they were broken,” said Garcia.

While some shoppers left not knowing what happened to the freezers, others left without the meat they wanted.

“We were about to make some carnitas to make something at home, but there was nothing there,” said Garcia. “We’re just going to go to a market.”

CBS4 did ask the assistant store manager Sunday what was going on.

The manager said it had to do with the temperature.

CBS4 asked if it had to do with the temperature outside or the freezer’s temperature, the manager referred us to corporate for more information.

CBS4 did reach out to corporate for more answers.

As of Wednesday, Walmart has not explained what happened.

On Wednesday, the freezers were stocked with meat.

Freezers at Walmart Supercenter in northeast El Paso stocked with meat on Wednesday, June 15, 2022. Credit: KFOX14/CBS4