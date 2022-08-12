Deep State Satire | Banned.video

August 10th 2022, 10:54 am

https://theinfowar.tv/watch?id=62f3376164384e5cc21a5e4f

The experimental monkeypox vaccine, Jynneos, has been granted emergency use (EUA) to have individual doses “diluted”- or to stretch it out to create 5 separate doses, in an effort to extend the supply.

We find that various vaccination strategies, including this dilution method, was discussed during the 2005 Johns Hopkins war game titled “Atlantic Storm” – Is our LGBTQ community being “tested” on with various dose amounts?

After all, the WHO stated this vaccine will be delivered in the “context of a clinical trial.” We also discover from the Jynneos manufacturer that 28 million doses were delivered to the U.S. National Stockpile before its approval in 2019- despite mainstream reports of vaccine “shortages”.

We also take a look at some of the local monkeypox prevention measures in Nigeria, considering that vaccinations are not offered.