Russian Missiles Hit British Operations Center in Ukraine

WORLD HAL TURNER 30 OCTOBER 2022 HITS: 16698

The Russian Army has struck the base of the Ukrainian Navy in Ochachiv, a city in the Nikolaev Region, with missiles. This particular strike took out the Communications Center and Intelligence Department of the British Naval Operations Service.

We are told by sources in Ukraine that at least one Russian precision missile hit at the actual window sill of the Base Commder Office!

Said one knowledgeable source “Britain is responsible for the Kerch bridge attack, the NS1 and NS2 sabotage, sinking the cruiser Moskva and also for yesterdays attack on the Sevastopol Crimea naval base. If you are in UK, I would start thinking to move out. You not gonna like whats gonna happen next….”