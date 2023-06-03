New regulations will apply to those aged one to 12 who suffer unbearably and have no hope of improvement

Reuters in The HagueSat 15 Apr 2023 01.20 AEST

The Netherlands is to widen its euthanasia regulations to include the possibility of doctors assisting in the death of terminally ill children aged between one and 12.

The new rules would apply to between five and 10 children a year who suffer unbearably from their disease, have no hope of improvement and for whom palliative care cannot bring relief, the government said on Friday.

“The end of life for this group is the only reasonable alternative to the child’s unbearable and hopeless suffering,” it said in a statement.

The Netherlands became the first country in the world to legalise euthanasia under strict conditions in 2002. All cases must be reported to medical review boards. The law already provided possibilities for euthanasia involving terminally ill babies until their first birthday and for children over 12.

Only one instance of euthanasia for a minor aged between 12 and 16 was reported in 2022, figures from regional review boards show

The Netherlands will not be the first to allow doctors to assist in the death of children of all ages. Belgium has allowed it since 2014.