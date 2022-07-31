A Word Regarding the Pre-Tribulation Rapture – My Hiding Place

Dear brothers and sisters,

I come before you in all humility to bring you a very important Word and warning from Father concerning the ‘Pre-Tribulation Rapture’ doctrine. I imagine that you are familiar with the term ‘Rapture’.

But for the sake of avoiding any misunderstanding I will clarify by saying that it refers to ‘the gathering together of the Lord Jesus with the believers’. I understand that there are various beliefs and opinions out there concerning this event, as to whether it will occur prior, during or after the Great Tribulation. I’m not here to speculate, argue or discuss anyone’s beliefs but rather to share, as accurately as possible, what the Holy Spirit has taught me on this regard.

With that being said, the reason why the Holy Spirit has been so adamant for me to share this is because far too many pastors have been so busy tickling their congregants’ ears week after week with superficial, lukewarm, prosperity-Gospel type teachings, that they have failed to prepare the church for the upcoming judgments and heavy persecution that are now on the horizon, and which will occur PRIOR to the ‘Rapture’.

It’s easy to get in a comfortable mindset that before things get really rough, Jesus will come to the rescue and bring us to heaven. However, this concept is unbiblical and you will see why.

I hope and pray that this will be a sobering message for any and all those who have ears to hear what the Spirit has to say at his hour. I pray it will give you food for thought as you take it to the Lord in prayer, and seek Father’s heart and truth on the matter.

I have been warning about the upcoming judgments for over 2 years now. I will repeat myself one more time: WE ARE AT THE CUSP OF GOD’S JUDGMENTS BEING POURED OUT ON THIS WORLD. That is, we WILL see many horrific things BEFORE the Rapture. Please use whatever time may be left to prepare yourselves physically, mentally, emotionally and spiritually for what is coming. I have shared about these things in great lengths in this channel and other platforms. If Father allows, please take the time to review the Words given and take heed. Above all, draw near to the Lord and REPENT!

On July 27/2022, the Holy Spirit was ministering to me about the ‘Pre-Tribulation Rapture’. This was not the first time. The understanding pertaining to this doctrine is that Jesus will remove His people imminently, prior to the start of the Great Tribulation.

I have been taught by the Holy Spirit that Pre-Tribulation Rapture is a false doctrine; a lie. Father has never promised us a way out when things get rough. Quite on the contrary, His Word states in Acts 14:22 that we must through much tribulation enter into the kingdom of God and in Matt.24:13, ‘But he that shall endure unto the end, the same shall be saved’. Throughout Scriptures we are given examples of many believers who went through severe hardships, but Father never resolved to remove them from their sufferings. Rather, He provided a way for them to endure, to persevere so their faith could be stretched to new limits. If He did not Rapture His people anywhere in the Bible prior to their testing, it will surely not happen now, during the age of the most adulterous and perverse generation.

Ecc.1:9 The thing that hath been, it is that which shall be; and that which is done is that which shall be done: and there is no new thing under the sun.

Father said that He is angry at the lazy pastors who refuse to sit at His feet to hear and deliver His true messages to His people, to prepare them for the intense judgments and persecutions that MUST come beforehand to test our faith, to purify and cleanse us. They fool themselves and their congregations into thinking that they are heaven-ready and that now is the time to look up as their redemption draweth nigh. Nothing could be further from the truth. They have turned their churches into social clubs. They indulge in lukewarmness; their feet love to wander into sin. They comfortably ‘preach’ without bringing any conviction of sin and change to the hearts. The Holy Spirit and His glory have departed ages ago. They refuse to believe the truth and instead indulge in lies. For this reason, many are perishing. They regurgitate things they have heard from others, things they have not cared to study on their own time AND with the help of the Holy Spirit.

Isa. 1:10-16 Hear the word of the Lord, ye rulers of Sodom; give ear unto the law of our God, ye people of Gomorrah. 11 To what purpose is the multitude of your sacrifices unto me? saith the Lord: I am full of the burnt offerings of rams, and the fat of fed beasts; and I delight not in the blood of bullocks, or of lambs, or of he goats. 12 When ye come to appear before me, who hath required this at your hand, to tread my courts? 13 Bring no more vain oblations; incense is an abomination unto me; the new moons and sabbaths, the calling of assemblies, I cannot away with; it is iniquity, even the solemn meeting. 14 Your new moons and your appointed feasts my soul hateth: they are a trouble unto me; I am weary to bear them. 15 And when ye spread forth your hands, I will hide mine eyes from you: yea, when ye make many prayers, I will not hear: your hands are full of blood. 16 Wash you(rselves), make you clean; put away the evil of your doings from before mine eyes; cease to do evil.

Isa.29:10-14 For the Lord hath poured out upon you the spirit of deep sleep, and hath closed your eyes: the prophets and your rulers, the seers hath he covered. 11 And the vision of all is become unto you as the words of a book that is sealed, which men deliver to one that is learned, saying, Read this, I pray thee: and he saith, I cannot; for it is sealed: 12 And the book is delivered to him that is not learned, saying, Read this, I pray thee: and he saith, I am not learned. 13 Wherefore the Lord said, Forasmuch as this people draw near me with their mouth, and with their lips do honour me, but have removed their heart far from me, and their fear toward me is taught by the precept of men: 14 Therefore, behold, I will proceed to do a marvellous work among this people, even a marvellous work and a wonder: for the wisdom of their wise men shall perish, and the understanding of their prudent men shall be hid.

The Holy Spirit is grieved that when disasters come and No Rapture will appear, that many sheep will be scattered and fall away from their faith.

2 Pet.3:3-4 There shall come in the last days scoffers, walking after their own lusts, 4 And saying, Where is the promise of his coming? for since the fathers fell asleep, all things continue as they were from the beginning of the creation.

I have heard many interpreting the Scripture in 1 Thess. 5:9 which says that we are not subject to God’s wrath to mean judgments. And seeing that things are definetely heating up, their understanding is that the Rapture must be close at hand.

But why are the judgments coming prior to the Rapture? It is because for the most part, the body of believers who will eventually make it into heaven are NOT Rapture-ready. It is because of Father’s great mercy that He will bring about the judgments first to wake, refine and purify the church to make it pure and holy for that glorious day.

I am aware that there are many verses in Scripture that hint to the Rapture. For the purpose of this particular Word, I will focus mainly on Jesus’ prophetic accounts found in Matthew 24, Mark 13 and Luke 21.

**There is an awesome event coming for the Bride of Christ. That is, the Transformation of the Firstfruits, the Overcomers, the 144,000. These are those who are keeping themselves pure, who will stand blameless before the Lamb of God, because they are walking closely in His covenant. They have been hand-picked by Father before their birth and kept hidden for such a time as this. This is the Lord’s End Time Army I have shared about in another prophecy. If there was such a thing as a Pre-Tribulation Rapture, they would be the ones to whom it would apply. But the transformation that will come upon them, with the latter rain of God’s Spirit, will be to aid God’s people in His End Times Harvest.

The Holy Spirit spoke to me, in a sort of matter-of-fact kind of way and said, ‘YOU WON’T BE GOING AHEAD OF ANYONE’.

What does our Lord Jesus teach us? That greater love has no one than this, that he lay down his life for his friend. And this is exactly what this group is here to accomplish – the laying down of their own lives for their friends in obedience to Father.

Here is where we are at prophetically:

Mark 13:7-8 And when ye shall hear of WARS and RUMOURS OF WARS, be ye not troubled: for such things must needs be; but THE END SHALL NOT BE YET. 8 For NATION WILL RISE AGAINST NATION, and KINGDOM AGAINST KINGDOM: and there shall be EARTHQUAKES in divers places, and there shall be FAMINES and troubles: THESE ARE THE BEGINNING OF SORROWS.

In the very next verse we read about persecutions. These are believers who will be handed over to councils and synagogues to be beaten. …..The Rapture has not occurred yet.

Verse 9 take heed to yourselves: for they shall deliver you up to councils; and in the synagogues ye shall be beaten: and ye shall be brought before rulers and kings for my sake, for a testimony against them.

Verse 10 And the Gospel must FIRST be published among ALL nations.

Who do you suppose will be going out through the whole world to preach the Gospel? The unbelievers? Those you would refer to as ‘the left-behind group’?

Verses 11-13 But when they shall lead you, and deliver you up, take no thought beforehand what ye shall speak, neither do ye premeditate: but whatsoever shall be given you in that hour, that speak ye: for it is not ye that speak, but the Holy Ghost. 12 Now the brother shall betray the brother to death, and the father the son; and children shall rise up against their parents, and shall cause them to be put to death. 13 And ye shall be hated of all men for my name’s sake: but he that shall endure unto the end, the same shall be saved.

Then will the abomination that causes desolation and the Great Tribulation be made manifest.

Verses 19- 20 For in those days shall be affliction, such as was not from the beginning of the creation which God created unto this time, neither shall be. 20 And except that the Lord had shortened those days, no flesh should be saved: but for the elect’s sake, whom he hath chosen, he hath shortened the days.

Verses 21-22 And then if any man shall say to you, Lo, here is Christ; or, lo, he is there; believe him not: 22 For false Christs and false prophets shall rise, and shall shew signs and wonders, to seduce, if it were possible, even the elect. 23 But take ye heed: behold, I have foretold you all things.

If the Rapture has already occurred at this point, why would people be running to the Christ? Those ‘left-behind’ would know they have missed the Rapture. Instead, we’re told by Jesus that He has foretold these things so we are not deceived when we see this exact chapter unfold before our very eyes as it is already.



Furthermore, how could the elect be deceived if they have been raptured?

Verse 30 Verily I say unto you, that this generation shall not pass, till all these things be done.

This refers to the generation that will begin to witness the events described in Jesus’ prophecy – that is US.

Luke 21:36 Watch ye therefore, and pray always, that ye may be accounted worthy to escape all these things that shall come to pass, and to stand before the Son of man.



This does not mean that we are going to be raptured out of this world before things get ugly, but rather that Father will protect us through them. We still have much work to do for Him.

What is our purpose here on earth? Is it merely to get up, go to work, cook, clean, sleep, read and pray, then be raptured? No!

Our biggest mission is to bring souls into the Kingdom of heaven. Don’t be content with knowing you are going to heaven and spend your days idling waiting on Jesus’ return. Instead, be about the Father’s business. Occupy until He comes. Don’t hide your talent underground, but invest it so that it will reap much fruit for the Master.

Father’s eye is set on the Great Harvest. While our faith will be tested, refined, and stretched, we are to believe firmly that He will keep us until He’s ready to take us whether that’d be via martyrdom, natural causes, persecution or Rapture. In the meantime, we will work hard for the advancement of His kingdom and for His glory.

In the story of Noah, did Father rapture Noah before the flood? No! He asked Noah to build an Ark, which took him 100 years to make all while being scoffed and mocked at. That same Ark provided him safety during the flood. Once over, he was instructed to come out and live his life.

Did Father rapture Lot before destroying Sodom and Gomorrah? No! Father sent His angels to bring them to safety before raining down burning sulfur.

Did Father rapture Shadrach, Mishac and Abednego prior to entering in the fiery furnace? No! Instead, He protected them through the fire where not even a hair on their heads was singed and their clothes did not smell like smoke.

Did Father rapture Daniel before being placed into the lion’s den? No!

Did Father deliver Jeremiah, Mordecai or Ezra before the destruction of Jerusalem and the exile of His people? No! But He guided them through their hardships and used them in amazing ways!

Heb.11:32-38 And what shall I more say? for the time would fail me to tell of Gedeon, and of Barak, and of Samson, and of Jephthae; of David also, and Samuel, and of the prophets: 33 Who through faith subdued kingdoms, wrought righteousness, obtained promises, stopped the mouths of lions. 34 Quenched the violence of fire, escaped the edge of the sword, out of weakness were made strong, waxed valiant in fight, turned to flight the armies of the aliens. 35 Women received their dead raised to life again: and others were tortured, not accepting deliverance; that they might obtain a better resurrection: 36 And others had trial of cruel mockings and scourgings, yea, moreover of bonds and imprisonment: 37 They were stoned, they were sawn asunder, were tempted, were slain with the sword: they wandered about in sheepskins and goatskins; being destitute, afflicted, tormented; 38 (Of whom the world was not worthy:) they wandered in deserts, and in mountains, and in dens and caves of the earth.

Father did not rapture His disciples before they completed their missions, nor did He rapture the Lord Jesus before His crucifixion? Feel free to search the Scriptures for more examples, but in all these Father built the faith of His people and used their trials to shine His glory.

Our generation is not more special then them to be raptured out of this world so we don’t have to suffer in our bodies. Are we forgetting the tortures our brothers and sisters are suffering AT THIS VERY MOMENT, across the world because of their faith in Jesus?

I conclude with:



John 17:15 [During Jesus’ prayer to the Father, He said] I pray NOT that thou shouldest take them out of the world, but that thou shouldest keep them from the evil.

Brothers and sisters,

If you have been lured into this belief, don’t be embarassed. We’ve all made mistakes of the same kind at one point or another. Rather take heed. Confess your sin, and repent.

Adjust your expectations and be about Father’s business understanding that Father’s delay in coming means salvation. We’ve got a lot of work to do. Satan and his minions have been working for years tirelessly on their plan to annihilate humankind.

Are we equally prepared to face our trials, to stand our ground and not deny Christ EVER?

Are we spending quality time before the presence of the Lord, allowing Father to engrave His Word on our hearts so that when the Bible becomes outlawed we can still remember it, recite it and use it against the enemy to defeat him? Do we know how to resist the enemy and temptations? How to rebuke him? Do we know the power that we carry inside ourselves as believers?

Are we of that group of believers who has gotten ready with our garments cleansed and wrinkle-free? Or are we of those foolish virgins who have fallen asleep while waiting on our Bridegroom and have not filled our lamps with oil?



The time of grace is quickly coming to a close and our work about to be tested by FIRE -the Lord’s refiner’s fire.

Will we stand the test?