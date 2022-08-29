8/27/2022

A few months ago Jim Semivan a former CIA officer made a shocking statement saying that:

“there is a whole other reality that surrounds us that we simply do not have the ability to see or interact with”.He spent 25 years at the CIA and then joined other former government officials as part of Tom Delonge’s To the Stars Academy. He detailed how he was inducted into the CIA and learned espionage that takes years to master. The CIA works on a “need to know” principle so when it comes to UFOs, Semivan was not specifically briefed on research on this topic although CIA analyst Kit Green was known to pursue the paranormal.Furthermore, in his recent podcast appearance he fiercely said that non-human intelligence is living with humans on Earth. “There is an entity out there! There is some kind of non-human intelligence that is living with us… “Semivan said.

Hopefully, people are listening to this instead of the trash.



Classic Semivan



"There's an entity out there! There's some kind of non-human intelligence that's living with us on this FUCKING planet!"



Live Now:https://t.co/SMUig7PQas pic.twitter.com/Xpf3as03Ff — Joe Murgia (@TheUfoJoe) August 26, 2022